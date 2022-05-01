Scorpio Tankers Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.12. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

STNG has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.61.

Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $24.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Scorpio Tankers has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $25.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.71.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.43 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 43.35%. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.05) earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,146,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 2,008.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 276,087 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 262,994 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 895,779 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,608,000 after acquiring an additional 247,474 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 797.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 152,896 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 135,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,720,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

About Scorpio Tankers (Get Rating)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.