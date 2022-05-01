SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) CEO Acquires $225,000.00 in Stock

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) CEO Marco Taglietti purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 272,068 shares in the company, valued at $816,204. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ SCYX opened at $2.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.17. SCYNEXIS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a current ratio of 8.03. The stock has a market cap of $77.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.96.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.47) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SCYNEXIS, Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SCYX shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on SCYNEXIS from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on SCYNEXIS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SCYNEXIS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SCYNEXIS by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 6,227.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. 65.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It offers BREXAFEMME (ibrexafungerp tablets) for the treatment of vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC). The company is developing its lead product candidate, Ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including recurrent VVC, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections; and ibrexafungerp that has completed Phase 3 CANDLE study for the prevention of recurrent (VVC).

