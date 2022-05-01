Select Energy Services (WTTR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $255.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.07 million. Select Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. On average, analysts expect Select Energy Services to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

Shares of WTTR stock opened at $7.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.26. The firm has a market cap of $839.01 million, a PE ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 2.46. Select Energy Services has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $10.43.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,279,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,890,000 after purchasing an additional 76,422 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,085,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after acquiring an additional 77,289 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 451,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 11,694 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 40.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 88,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 5.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 11,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.93% of the company’s stock.

WTTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Select Energy Services from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

About Select Energy Services (Get Rating)

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.