SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 17,105 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 62.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,105 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in National Retail Properties by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 15,330 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in National Retail Properties by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in National Retail Properties by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 72,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in National Retail Properties by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 17,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NNN opened at $43.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.13. The company has a quick ratio of 8.63, a current ratio of 8.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.89. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.65 and a 52-week high of $50.33.

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 39.94% and a return on equity of 7.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.40%.

Several brokerages have commented on NNN. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.56.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

