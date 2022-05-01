SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 22,049 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) by 217.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,206 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,049 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.07% of AtriCure worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ATRC. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AtriCure by 1,351.4% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 508 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AtriCure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 5.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,544 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of AtriCure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AtriCure in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATRC opened at $51.93 on Friday. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.39 and a 52-week high of $89.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.38 and a 200-day moving average of $67.29.

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $73.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.50 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATRC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of AtriCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AtriCure has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

In other AtriCure news, insider Tonya Austin sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $112,698.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 5,807 shares of company stock valued at $394,645 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

