SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 40,104 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 153.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 40,104 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 132.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 3.8% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Douglas Emmett from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Shares of NYSE:DEI opened at $29.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.81. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.38 and a 1 year high of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.06.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $238.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.33 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 7.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 311.11%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

