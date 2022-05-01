SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 5,517 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 96.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Hubbell by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Hubbell by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Hubbell by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUBB opened at $195.36 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $170.76 and a 52 week high of $212.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $184.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.93.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.26. Hubbell had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 45.80%.

In related news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total value of $1,887,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $213,952.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HUBB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $181.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.00.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

