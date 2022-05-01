SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PPG. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in PPG Industries by 135.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,390 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 311.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in PPG Industries by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.76.

In other news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total value of $3,908,171.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,693 shares in the company, valued at $3,207,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PPG opened at $127.99 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $111.32 and a one year high of $182.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.22.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.25. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

PPG Industries Profile (Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.