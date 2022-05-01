SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 112.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,008 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,948 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 28,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $81,813.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $688,189.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $126.26 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.80 and a fifty-two week high of $148.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.49. The company has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.36.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AME shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.30.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

