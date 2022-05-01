SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Rating) by 82.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,465 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.23% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $11,606,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 227.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,269,000 after acquiring an additional 468,832 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,835,000 after acquiring an additional 423,777 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $10,616,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $5,583,000.

Get iShares Latin America 40 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA ILF opened at $26.10 on Friday. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $32.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.31 and a 200 day moving average of $26.07.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.