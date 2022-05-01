SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 335.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,153 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the third quarter worth about $38,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AN stock opened at $115.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.88. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.32 and a 1-year high of $133.48.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.53. AutoNation had a return on equity of 59.93% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AutoNation from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.86.

In other AutoNation news, Director David B. Edelson sold 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Cade sold 8,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.69, for a total value of $989,430.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,419 shares of company stock valued at $33,168,013 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

