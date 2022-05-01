SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) by 738.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 20,946 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in RPM International were worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 14,458 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank purchased a new position in shares of RPM International during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of RPM International during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 42,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in RPM International by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 234,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,685,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RPM. TheStreet downgraded RPM International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on RPM International from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on RPM International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised RPM International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

NYSE:RPM opened at $82.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.84. RPM International Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.11 and a 1 year high of $101.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.63. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.99.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.38%.

RPM International Company Profile (Get Rating)

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and subfloor preparation, flooring, and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

