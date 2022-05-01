SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 415.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,325 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ST. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 653,841 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,335,000 after acquiring an additional 123,313 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,898 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

ST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Cowen decreased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.10.

NYSE:ST opened at $45.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $65.58.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $975.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.62 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 8.62%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

