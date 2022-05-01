SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 10,827 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,938 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,827 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 440.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,209 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 286.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,147 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFGC. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.44.

NYSE:PFGC opened at $49.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.86. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $38.82 and a 12 month high of $59.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.53.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.85 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 9.61%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 3,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $202,734.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $25,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 148,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,573,474.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,983 shares of company stock valued at $778,110. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

