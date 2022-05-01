SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 11,874 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 264.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11,874 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 15.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,179,000 after buying an additional 404,481 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,814,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $220,010,000 after purchasing an additional 173,047 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,637,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $198,556,000 after purchasing an additional 17,933 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,037,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $125,755,000 after purchasing an additional 16,618 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 950,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $115,259,000 after purchasing an additional 16,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPC opened at $130.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.50. The company has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $115.63 and a 1-year high of $142.97.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 55.42%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GPC. Truist Financial began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.25.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

