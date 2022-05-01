SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 150,221 Shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) by 367.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,052 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,221 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.15% of Costamare worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMRE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 92,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 48,099 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Costamare by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 153,345 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Costamare by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,663 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 18,555 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costamare by 360.7% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 160,317 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 125,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Costamare by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,278 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 7,773 shares in the last quarter. 26.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Costamare stock opened at $13.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Costamare Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $18.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.47 and its 200 day moving average is $13.82.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The shipping company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Costamare had a net margin of 54.83% and a return on equity of 20.77%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Costamare Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 18th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.07%.

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of June 14, 2021, it had a fleet of 81 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 581,000 twenty foot equivalent units and 16 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 932,000 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

