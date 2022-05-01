SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 31,284 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) by 136.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,284 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.10% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBS. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 40.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 109.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,133,000 after acquiring an additional 241,936 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 1.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 43,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 3.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 7.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on EBS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen lowered their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

NYSE EBS opened at $32.38 on Friday. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a one year low of $29.88 and a one year high of $68.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.91 and a 200 day moving average of $43.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $307.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Emergent BioSolutions’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

