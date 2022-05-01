SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.16 Million Stock Position in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,975 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,782 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Independent Bank Group worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $67.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.70. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.82 and a 1-year high of $80.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.74.

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $144.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.21 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 33.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.40%.

In other news, EVP James C. White sold 1,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $101,884.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Webb Jennings III sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total value of $208,844.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

