SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.27 Million Stock Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,089 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. 70.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Brookfield Renewable from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Brookfield Renewable from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

BEPC stock opened at $35.90 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1-year low of $31.10 and a 1-year high of $45.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.00 and its 200-day moving average is $37.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 4.91%. On average, analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%.

About Brookfield Renewable (Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.