SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.27 Million Stock Position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in CMC Materials by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in CMC Materials by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in CMC Materials by 0.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in CMC Materials by 1.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 3,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMC Materials stock opened at $178.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. CMC Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.19 and a twelve month high of $197.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $182.03 and its 200 day moving average is $169.62.

CMC Materials ( NASDAQ:CCMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.31. CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $317.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -73.60%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CCMP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. CL King cut shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CMC Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CMC Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.13.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

