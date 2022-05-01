SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.30 Million Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,737 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in ANSYS by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 288,617 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,770,000 after purchasing an additional 10,932 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in ANSYS by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 32,208 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total transaction of $1,082,396.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSS opened at $275.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a PE ratio of 53.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $258.00 and a twelve month high of $413.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $303.47 and a 200-day moving average of $347.17.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $661.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.40 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSS has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $335.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $419.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.00.

ANSYS Profile (Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.