SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.30 Million Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,526 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,049,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 346.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Karpas Strategies LLC raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 66,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after acquiring an additional 8,583 shares during the period. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

NYSE WPC opened at $80.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.18. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $86.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.057 per share. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 189.69%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

W. P. Carey Profile (Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.