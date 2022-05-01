SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.31 Million Stake in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) by 295.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 9,439 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.12% of Heska worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSKA. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Heska by 1.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Heska by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Heska by 3.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Heska by 0.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management raised its position in Heska by 6.1% during the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 2,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Heska alerts:

Shares of Heska stock opened at $109.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Heska Co. has a twelve month low of $108.92 and a twelve month high of $275.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -998.55 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.92 and its 200 day moving average is $159.71.

Heska ( NASDAQ:HSKA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $68.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Heska Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSKA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Heska from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Heska from $310.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heska in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Heska from $190.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Heska from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.67.

Heska Profile (Get Rating)

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSKA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.