SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.32 Million Stock Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,834 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 443.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 28.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 9.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

In other news, insider Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $240,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William L. Atwell purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.43 per share, with a total value of $133,575.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

WBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Webster Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Webster Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

WBS stock opened at $49.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.92. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.60 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.29.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $498.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.64 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

Webster Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.