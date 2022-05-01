SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.34 Million Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 54,491 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.07% of EPR Properties worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in EPR Properties by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in EPR Properties by 177.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

EPR stock opened at $52.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.69. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $41.14 and a 1 year high of $56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 10.05 and a quick ratio of 10.05.

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.39 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 18.55%. EPR Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 333.34%.

In other EPR Properties news, CFO Mark Alan Peterson sold 4,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $249,955.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.90.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

