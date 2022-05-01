SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.40 Million Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 96,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,734 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 231.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,257,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,774,000 after acquiring an additional 878,500 shares during the period. Force Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Amkor Technology during the third quarter worth about $5,160,000. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 76.1% during the third quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 405,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,105,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 27.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 479,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,971,000 after buying an additional 103,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,052,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,089,000 after buying an additional 103,081 shares during the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $122,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock worth $1,222,050 over the last ninety days. 58.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMKR opened at $18.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.37. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $18.04 and a one year high of $29.50.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 23.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.63%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

