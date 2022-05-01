SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.41 Million Position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,874 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 109,125 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.08% of CNX Resources worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNX. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in CNX Resources by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 758,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,423,000 after buying an additional 281,107 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in CNX Resources by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,979 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CNX Resources by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,629,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC boosted its position in CNX Resources by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 196,510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 6,308 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,334 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

CNX opened at $20.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.34. CNX Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $23.33.

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of ($913.10) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.43 million. CNX Resources’s revenue was down 293.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CNX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CNX Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

