SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 58.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,463 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 83.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

FR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.73.

NYSE:FR opened at $58.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.92 and a 52-week high of $66.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.85.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $125.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.45 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 50.47%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.295 dividend. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 63.10%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile (Get Rating)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.