SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,721 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBSI. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in United Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Bankshares during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 17.7% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 213.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBSI stock opened at $33.26 on Friday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.74 and a 12-month high of $42.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.18.

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 33.45%. The firm had revenue of $237.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1483.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 55.38%.

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Sr Adams, Sr. acquired 7,776 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.60 per share, with a total value of $261,273.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 20,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,715.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on UBSI. Zacks Investment Research cut United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.67.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

