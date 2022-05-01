SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,319 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in United Therapeutics by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP grew its position in United Therapeutics by 4.8% during the third quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 65,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council grew its position in United Therapeutics by 8,129.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 2,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in United Therapeutics by 124.5% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 196,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,436,000 after acquiring an additional 108,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in United Therapeutics by 542.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 843,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,681,000 after acquiring an additional 712,117 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $177.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.78. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $158.38 and a twelve month high of $218.38. The company has a quick ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $415.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.59 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 14.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UTHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 target price (down previously from $276.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $1,213,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $6,801,060. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

