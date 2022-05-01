SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 1,133 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,714 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1,400.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 641.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Wingstop during the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners bought a new stake in Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth $200,000.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 5,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total value of $795,717.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Skipworth sold 748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total transaction of $101,907.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,835 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WING. Barclays dropped their price target on Wingstop from $194.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Wingstop from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Wingstop from $172.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Wingstop from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.33.

NASDAQ:WING opened at $91.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.54 and a 200 day moving average of $146.99. Wingstop Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.40 and a 52 week high of $187.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.31.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). Wingstop had a net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous None dividend of $3.17. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is 47.55%.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

