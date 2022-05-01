SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 151,556 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 141.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,336 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,556 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIPS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,688,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723,569 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth about $115,268,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 94.0% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 9,076,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397,543 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 90.0% during the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 7,818,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 36.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,811,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

VIPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Vipshop in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Vipshop from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley cut Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, CLSA reduced their price objective on Vipshop from $11.80 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.89.

Shares of NYSE VIPS opened at $7.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.58. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $31.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.21 and a 200-day moving average of $9.30.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.24 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 16.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

