SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 43,881 Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) by 522.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,881 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Futu were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FUTU. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Futu by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,533,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,550,000 after purchasing an additional 942,276 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Futu by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,358,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,702,000 after purchasing an additional 595,719 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Futu by 135.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 922,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,951,000 after purchasing an additional 530,259 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Futu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,417,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Futu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,767,000. 23.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Futu stock opened at $31.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.20. Futu Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $21.23 and a 12 month high of $181.44. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.85.

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $205.50 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Futu Holdings Limited will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

FUTU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Futu from $79.00 to $46.50 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded Futu from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. CLSA downgraded Futu from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.68.

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

