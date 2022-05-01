SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 7,684 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 81.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,077 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,684 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EME. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 19,541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

EME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson raised EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

EME opened at $106.48 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.75 and a 12-month high of $135.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.76 and a 200-day moving average of $120.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.53%.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 1,381 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $165,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,950,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

