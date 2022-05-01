SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 7,966 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,966 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.05% of Upwork worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Upwork by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 69.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 4,019 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $98,103.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 12,429 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $303,391.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,889 shares of company stock worth $1,126,129 over the last ninety days. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UPWK stock opened at $20.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Upwork Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.85 and a 12 month high of $64.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.79 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.54.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. Upwork had a negative net margin of 13.79% and a negative return on equity of 26.35%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Upwork from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Upwork from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Upwork from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Upwork from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

