SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 8,974 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,174 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.15% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUPN. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,083 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $1,704,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 47.0% during the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 297,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,934,000 after buying an additional 95,064 shares during the last quarter.

SUPN opened at $27.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.03 and its 200-day moving average is $30.75. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.15 and a 1-year high of $34.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 1.10.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SUPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.25). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 9.21%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SUPN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

