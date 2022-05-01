SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,482 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 317.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 337,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after buying an additional 256,943 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 255,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 19,156 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 8,904 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,665,000. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 167,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 9,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOMB stock opened at $21.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.89. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.69 and a 1-year high of $29.76.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NASDAQ:HOMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 40.02%. The firm had revenue of $161.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

