SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 146.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. RE Advisers Corp increased its stake in Cable One by 60.0% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Cable One by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cable One from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Cable One from $2,300.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Cable One from $2,480.00 to $2,326.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,041.86.

CABO stock opened at $1,166.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Cable One, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,161.66 and a 1 year high of $2,136.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,441.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,602.60.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.09 by ($1.55). The business had revenue of $432.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.99 million. Cable One had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 50.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

