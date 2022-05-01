SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:SVXY)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:SVXY – Get Rating) by 228.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.51% of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the second quarter worth about $264,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the third quarter worth about $8,084,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 38.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 427.1% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 41,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 34,017 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the third quarter worth about $218,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SVXY opened at $47.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.23. ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a 12 month low of $43.69 and a 12 month high of $64.45.

