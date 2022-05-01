SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) by 60.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 63,368 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Oak Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other American Campus Communities news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $2,274,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,565 shares in the company, valued at $20,842,885.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Capital One Financial cut shares of American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.47 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

American Campus Communities stock opened at $64.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.69. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.82 and a 1-year high of $65.02. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 161.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.43). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $273.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. American Campus Communities’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

