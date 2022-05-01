SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Grace Capital lifted its stake in Okta by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Okta by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Okta by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Okta stock opened at $119.31 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.88 and a 52-week high of $276.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.07. Okta had a negative net margin of 65.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $383.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on OKTA shares. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $230.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.63.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $1,170,602.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $158,272.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,437 shares of company stock valued at $2,972,306 in the last three months. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

