SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,348 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after acquiring an additional 86,010 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Rollins by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,241,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,444,000 after buying an additional 447,587 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Rollins by 545.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 25,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 21,757 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Rollins by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Rollins by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 81,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,884,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

Rollins stock opened at $33.54 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $40.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.06 and a beta of 0.60.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $590.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.77 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 13.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.70%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ROL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rollins in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Rollins from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

