SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 94.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 159,046 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 471,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,855,000 after acquiring an additional 76,274 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,851,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley purchased 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $200.75 per share, with a total value of $2,107,875.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total transaction of $1,041,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,924,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,625 shares of company stock worth $2,314,085. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EXR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.13.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $190.00 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.67 and a 1 year high of $228.84. The company has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $201.83 and its 200 day moving average is $202.00.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.51. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 54.24%. The company had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 97.09%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

