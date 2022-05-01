SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 51.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 59,777 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 192.5% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 377.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 128.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FE opened at $43.31 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.61.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.64%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.78.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

