SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 197,910 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 85.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,878 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 197,910 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INMD. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of InMode by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of InMode by 225.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 164,426 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $26,218,000 after acquiring an additional 113,845 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of InMode during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InMode during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,706,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of InMode by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 59,433 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 29,536 shares in the last quarter. 35.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get InMode alerts:

Shares of INMD stock opened at $25.11 on Friday. InMode Ltd. has a 1 year low of $24.67 and a 1 year high of $99.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.25. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.92.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. InMode had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 46.14%. The business had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of InMode in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, InMode has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.75.

About InMode (Get Rating)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.