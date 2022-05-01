SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 23,928 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,928 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,431,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,862,000 after acquiring an additional 473,361 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,071,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 18.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 42,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 6,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,068,000. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

In other news, Director Rebecca L. Owen purchased 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.34 per share, for a total transaction of $201,285.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 133,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $4,900,452.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WSC opened at $35.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 39.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.93. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.63.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 11.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

WSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.38.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile (Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.