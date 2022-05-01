SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 2,922 Shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,922 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.07% of St. Joe worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JOE. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $58,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 95,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $5,476,911.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 273,300 shares of company stock worth $15,431,357 over the last 90 days. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE JOE opened at $53.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.59. The St. Joe Company has a fifty-two week low of $39.80 and a fifty-two week high of $62.21. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 1.09.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 29.16%. The firm had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. St. Joe’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on St. Joe in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

