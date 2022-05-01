SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 41,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 3,804,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,870,000 after buying an additional 191,124 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 649.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,088,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,036,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,254,000 after purchasing an additional 81,417 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,755,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,582,000 after purchasing an additional 116,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,748,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,212,000 after purchasing an additional 73,687 shares in the last quarter.

IGSB stock opened at $50.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.04. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.75 and a 1 year high of $55.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st.

