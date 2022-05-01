Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Short Interest Down 30.2% in April

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,100 shares, a decrease of 30.2% from the March 31st total of 399,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 44,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 63,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. 7.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shinhan Financial Group stock opened at $32.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.78. Shinhan Financial Group has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.28.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 8.36%.

About Shinhan Financial Group (Get Rating)

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

