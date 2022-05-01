ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Insider Sells $619,271.20 in Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) insider Isaac Zacharias sold 3,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.76, for a total value of $619,271.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,098,758.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Isaac Zacharias also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 29th, Isaac Zacharias sold 619 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.36, for a total value of $99,262.84.

On Monday, March 28th, Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.83, for a total value of $755,320.00.

On Tuesday, February 15th, Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total value of $599,840.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Isaac Zacharias sold 1,617 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total value of $248,419.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $151.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $249.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -503.77 and a beta of 1.30.

ShockWave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $84.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.27 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SWAV shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $272.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on ShockWave Medical in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ShockWave Medical from $210.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on ShockWave Medical from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ShockWave Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWAV. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ShockWave Medical by 113.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,241,000 after buying an additional 188,626 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 16.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 5.4% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

